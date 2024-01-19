Latest fire: large shopping centre in Russia's Chelyabinsk ablaze – video

A huge fire has broken out at Europe-Asia, a shopping and entertainment centre in the centre of the Russian city of Chelyabinsk.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the fire could spread to neighbouring buildings and that people were being evacuated from the shopping centre.

The blaze covers 1,000 sq. m, and 96 firefighters and 36 appliances are involved in extinguishing it. The fire has been assigned level 3 out of 5 complexity levels.

