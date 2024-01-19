All Sections
More wars lie ahead due to Kremlin's madness – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 January 2024, 20:02
More wars lie ahead due to Kremlin's madness – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy. A screenshot

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has said that due to the actions of insane Russian leaders, the world is hearing more and more about potential wars in the future.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "The current madness of Russian leaders is bringing in a period of uncertainty and danger for every nation in the world.

Increasingly, the world is hearing and realising that more wars may lie ahead. But we have the strength to stop this.

We have the strength to defend normal life. The world has this strength. And this strength must work now to stop Russia.

I am grateful to everyone who is helping. Grateful to everyone who defends Ukraine, who works for Ukraine, who remembers that the major challenge is to give our country every opportunity to drive out the occupiers. We will definitely do this."

