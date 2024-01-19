All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden signs bill to avoid government shutdown

European PravdaFriday, 19 January 2024, 22:03
Biden signs bill to avoid government shutdown
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 19 January, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that will prevent the federal government from shutting down the following day and buy time to approve a permanent federal budget.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: Different terms of temporary funding for federal programs are outlined in the document: funds for housing, transportation, agriculture, veteran support programs, and other programs will be available until 1 March, and the remainder of the funding, including the Pentagon budget, will expire on 8 March.

Advertisement:

The Senate and the House of Representatives backed the bill on 18 January.

This delay, the second since the US fiscal year started on 1 October 2023, is meant to give Congress more time to come to a consensus on permanent federal funding of US$1.66 trillion, which is divided into 12 separate bills.

Meanwhile, talks are taking place amongst US lawmakers regarding the White House's request for more funding, which includes money for Ukraine. Since October, the Republican-led Congress has been delaying it in order to bolster security of the country’s southern border.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Biden
Biden says meeting with Congressional leaders "went well" and majority support aid for Ukraine
Biden and Congress leaders "discuss strategic consequences of inaction"
Biden to meet with Congress leaders to discuss unblocking aid to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: