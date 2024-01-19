Biden signs bill to avoid government shutdown

On 19 January, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that will prevent the federal government from shutting down the following day and buy time to approve a permanent federal budget.

Details: Different terms of temporary funding for federal programs are outlined in the document: funds for housing, transportation, agriculture, veteran support programs, and other programs will be available until 1 March, and the remainder of the funding, including the Pentagon budget, will expire on 8 March.

The Senate and the House of Representatives backed the bill on 18 January.

This delay, the second since the US fiscal year started on 1 October 2023, is meant to give Congress more time to come to a consensus on permanent federal funding of US$1.66 trillion, which is divided into 12 separate bills.

Meanwhile, talks are taking place amongst US lawmakers regarding the White House's request for more funding, which includes money for Ukraine. Since October, the Republican-led Congress has been delaying it in order to bolster security of the country’s southern border.

