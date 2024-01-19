Zelenskyy believes US could send Ukraine more aid to win

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to the US for its support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. However, he believes that more could be done to help Kyiv prevail.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the British TV programme Channel 4 News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Regarding the likelihood of more aid being passed in the US Congress, which has stalled because of disagreements over immigration policy, President Zelenskyy stated that he is not concerned about senators or congressmen.

Quote: "I had meetings with them. When I sit with them, – in any case, bilaterally, we have a dialogue tête-à-tête, or in a team, – mostly, 99.9%, they are on my side."

When asked whether he trusts the words of support that he heard from members of the US Congress, Zelenskyy replied that he "trusts the results".

Quote: "During almost five years of my presidency, and during this [full-scale] war, from one side, I saw everything. But when I speak with the politicians, sometimes I think that I saw nothing… Everybody is smiling, everybody is laughing, everybody is crying, hugging you, they say: ‘You are resilient, you are so strong, you are the man, you are the leader of the free world, you saved our democracy… We could have lost half of Europe, and Russia would have attacked the United States and NATO countries, and we have to give you everything that we have.’ And then, like, ‘cut’."

Commenting on the volume of US military assistance, Zelenskyy added: "They helped a lot to stay [for Ukraine to survive – ed.]. And I think they could help us more to win."

US President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders and members of the House of Representatives on 17 January in order to discuss the urgent need to allocate funds for Ukraine. The Senate is awaiting consideration of a deal on southern border security and funding for Ukraine next week.

The package will include more than US$60 billion in aid for Ukraine, US$14 billion for Israel, and US$14 billion to help secure the border and protect it against migrants coming into the country from the south. Earlier, the White House said the US had no money for further military aid for Ukraine until the adoption of a new package by the US Congress.

