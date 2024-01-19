All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target 4 border hromadas in Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 January 2024, 22:54
Russians target 4 border hromadas in Sumy Oblast
Explosion. Stock photo: DepositPhotos

During the day, Russians targeted Khotin, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, and Bilopillia hromadas  in Sumy Oblast; a total of 31 strikes were recorded (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "The situation at the border as of 21.00 [is as follows]. During the day, the Russians carried out nine attacks on border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. 31 strikes were recorded. Khotin, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, and Bilopillia hromadas were targeted."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian army struck Khotyn hromada, where six strikes were recorded in total during the day.

In Myropillia hromada, the Russian forces carried out an attack with a kamikaze drone.

In Krasnopillia hromada, explosives were dropped from a UAV (3 strikes), another 8 strikes were recorded as a result of artillery shelling and two more due to mortar attacks.

In Bilopillia hromada, where 11 strikes were recorded, the Russians opened fire from artillery and mortars.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: borderattackSumy Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
border
Baltic states agree to create joint defence zone on border with Russia and Belarus
No buildup of Russian forces observed on Ukraine's northern border, Ukraine's Joint Forces Commander says
Polish-Ukrainian border no longer blocked, but Romanian border still is
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: