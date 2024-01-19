Russians target 4 border hromadas in Sumy Oblast

During the day, Russians targeted Khotin, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, and Bilopillia hromadas in Sumy Oblast; a total of 31 strikes were recorded (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "The situation at the border as of 21.00 [is as follows]. During the day, the Russians carried out nine attacks on border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. 31 strikes were recorded. Khotin, Miropillia, Krasnopillia, and Bilopillia hromadas were targeted."

Details: The Russian army struck Khotyn hromada, where six strikes were recorded in total during the day.

In Myropillia hromada, the Russian forces carried out an attack with a kamikaze drone.

In Krasnopillia hromada, explosives were dropped from a UAV (3 strikes), another 8 strikes were recorded as a result of artillery shelling and two more due to mortar attacks.

In Bilopillia hromada, where 11 strikes were recorded, the Russians opened fire from artillery and mortars.

