Prime Ministers of Germany and the UK discuss support for Ukraine

On the night of Friday, 19 January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the phone and brought up further support for Ukraine.

Source: German federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, writes Ukrinform

Details: The message said that the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine and "agreed that Ukraine should continue to receive substantial and constant support in the fight against the Russian aggressive war."

Prior to the meeting in Brussels, Scholz stated that he would like the European partners to submit their proposals for aid to Ukraine by 1 February in order to have a more comprehensive understanding and to coordinate plans better.

