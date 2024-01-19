All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prime Ministers of Germany and the UK discuss support for Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 January 2024, 23:07
Prime Ministers of Germany and the UK discuss support for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

On the night of Friday, 19 January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the phone and brought up further support for Ukraine.

Source: German federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, writes Ukrinform

Details: The message said that the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine and "agreed that Ukraine should continue to receive substantial and constant support in the fight against the Russian aggressive war."

Advertisement:

Prior to the meeting in Brussels, Scholz stated that he would like the European partners to submit their proposals for aid to Ukraine by 1 February in order to have a more comprehensive understanding and to coordinate plans better.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ScholzSunakUKGermany
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Scholz
Scholz's party advises purchasing weapons for Ukraine around the world
Scholz calls on other EU countries to increase military aid to Ukraine in 2024
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls Scholz's request to Orbán to leave during vote on Ukraine historic
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: