Boris Johnson believes Trump won't "ditch Ukrainians" if he wins election

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe that Donald Trump will abandon support for Ukraine if he returns to office as President of the United States.

Source: European Pravda, citing Johnson in a column for the Daily Mail

Details: "I simply cannot believe that Trump will ditch the ­Ukrainians; on the contrary, having worked out, as he surely has, that there is no deal to be done with Putin, I reckon there is a good chance that he will double down and finish what he started — by giving them what they need to win," Johnson says.

He pointed out that unlike his White House predecessor, Barack Obama, the Republican Party’s frontrunner for the presidential nomination in 2024 did provide Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

"So, whatever they now say about President Trump, I ­cannot believe that he will want to go down in history as the president who abandoned a country that he has already signally helped to keep free," Johnson says.

The former prime minister says that there is every chance that under Trump, the West will become stronger and the world will become more stable. He does believe, however, that if Trump returns to the White House, he will demand that Europeans pay more for their own defence.

"To all his Ukraine-sceptic supporters in the Republican Party, I say: how can you ­possibly make America great again if you allow a Russian tyrant to inflict a total ­humiliation on the West?" Johnson says.

Background:

On 19 January, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached out to former US President Donald Trump, the likely Republican candidate in the next presidential election, and once again invited him to Ukraine.

The former US President has previously stated on multiple occasions that he has a "plan" to ensure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if he returns to the top job. After his victory in the primaries in Iowa earlier this week, Trump repeated his claim that if he wins the election, he would "very quickly" end the war.

Zelenskyy suggested to Trump in November that he visit Ukraine, but Trump declined, citing a "conflict of interests" with the current administration of Joe Biden.

