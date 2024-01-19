Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine again, calls his "peace plan" dangerous

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed former US president Donald Trump, the likely Republican candidate in the next presidential election, and invited him to Ukraine again.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the British TV programme Channel 4 News, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Donald Trump, I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv. So if you can stop the war during 24 hours, I think it will be enough to come."

At the same time, Zelenskyy described what Trump has said about his intention to "end the war" in Ukraine in 24 hours as "very dangerous".

"He will make decisions on his own without – I am not even talking about Russia, but without both sides, without us… Because it means that if his idea, which no one has heard about, if his idea will not work for us, for our people, then he will do everything to achieve the implementation of his idea anyway. And this is what worries me a little," he explained.

The former US president has repeatedly said that he has a "plan" to ensure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if he becomes president again. After winning the Iowa primary earlier this week, Trump reiterated that if he won the election, he would end the war "very quickly".

Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine in November, but Trump declined, citing a "conflict of interest" with Joe Biden's current administration.

