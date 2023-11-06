All Sections
Trump refused to go to Ukraine at Zelenskyy's invitation due to "conflict of interests"

European PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 23:01
Trump refused to go to Ukraine at Zelenskyy's invitation due to conflict of interests
DONALD TRUMP. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former US President Donald Trump decided not to accept the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Ukraine and see for himself that it was impossible to agree on an early end to the war with Russia.

Source: Trump in a comment to the American television channel Newsmax, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I have great respect for President Zelenskyy, but think it would be inappropriate to go to Ukraine at this time. The Biden administration is currently dealing with him, and I would not want to create a conflict of interest," Trump said in his comment.

In an interview with NBC, which was broadcast the day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Trump, who promised he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he were re-elected as US president, to visit Ukraine.

In an earlier interview, Zelenskyy called on Trump to share his peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

The former US president has repeatedly said that he has a "plan" to ensure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if he becomes president once again. 

