Romanians lift border blockade at border crossing point with Ukraine

The movement of lorries has resumed after the Romanian side lifted the blockade at the Vicovu de Sus – Krasnoilsk border crossing point.

Source: State Border Service of Ukraine

Quote: "We received information from the Romanian border police about the lifting of the blockade on the movement of lorries in front of the Vicovu de Sus border crossing point, which is opposite the Ukrainian Krasnoilsk checkpoint.

All categories of vehicles can now cross the border as usual."

Details: Border guards noted that the Krasnoilsk border crossing point, the Ukrainian state border with Romania, can only be crossed by empty lorries.

