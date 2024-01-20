Russians attack Huliaipole: Houses destroyed, resident wounded – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Yurii Malashko on Telegram

As a result of the attack on the city of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a local resident, was wounded, and residential buildings were destroyed.

Source: Yurii Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

The aftermath of the missile attack Photo: Yurii Malashko on telegram

Quote: "Today, at about 12:20 (Kyiv time), the enemy once again fired artillery at the enduring but unbreakable Huliaipole.

Civilian homes were destroyed and damaged again. A local resident was wounded by the wreckage of an enemy shell in his yard.

The police administered first aid and handed him over to military medics."

