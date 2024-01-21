All Sections
Ukrainian military official confirms retreat from village of Krokhmalne

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 January 2024, 11:16
Ukrainian military official confirms retreat from village of Krokhmalne
Ukrainian Ground Forces have confirmed their withdrawal from the village of Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast) but noted that it does not jeopardise neighbouring units.

Source: Volodymyr Fito, Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Fito explained that the Ukrainian soldiers had left the village and moved to better and more prepared positions.

Quote from Fito: "Krokhmalne, so you understand, was a settlement with a population of 45 people before the start of the large-scale war. It had, perhaps, 5 houses.

The Russian aggressor destroyed these 5 houses, and therefore, our goal was to save the lives of Ukrainian defenders; their positions have been moved to the defensive lines prepared beforehand, where they are now holding the defence, preventing the enemy from advancing.

This does not pose any threats to neighbouring units. I think this is a temporary phenomenon. The front line is changing daily."

Background: On 20 January, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces had advanced along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and captured the village of Krokhmalne.

