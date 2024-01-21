Russian forces capture Krokhmalne, a village in Kharkiv Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces advanced along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna axis on 20 January and captured the village of Krokhmalne.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW reported that geolocation data from 20 January showed that Russian forces had captured Krokhmalne, a village located 20 km to the northeast of Svatove. Russian military bloggers earlier claimed that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from their positions in the vicinity of Krokhmalne.

Geolocation data from 20 January also shows that Russian forces have made an insignificant advance to the east of Ivanivka (20 km to the southeast of Kupiansk).

Russian forces also advanced to the southwest of Bakhmut. Geolocation data from 20 January shows that Russian forces have also gained territory in a small forest to the northwest of Klishchiivka (to the southwest of Bakhmut).

The ISW said that Russian forces also made small gains in the area near the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. Geolocation data from 20 January shows that Russian forces made limited gains to the southeast of Urozhaine (10 km to the south of Velyka Novosilka).

Positional engagements continued along the entire front.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways for 20 January:

Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claimed that Russia supports the "unconditional equality" and "sovereignty" of all states in a letter from 20 January to the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, contradicting Russia’s official position on its war in Ukraine and its wider imperial ambitions.

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin threatened Denmark, a founding member of NATO, on 20 January in response to a recent US-Danish agreement allowing US forces access to military bases in Denmark.

Russian energy exports to China significantly increased in 2023 amid increasing Russian reliance on oil revenues to manage the fiscal burdens of the war in Ukraine.

European Union (EU) Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton stated on 20 January that the EU will have the capacity to produce 1.3 to 1.4 million artillery shells by the end of 2024 and will ensure that it delivers the "majority" of the shells to Ukraine.

Russian forces made confirmed advances along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area amid continued positional engagements along the front.

A Russian Storm-Z instructor claimed on 16 January that Rosgvardia (Russian Guard) personnel operating in occupied Ukraine have systematic issues with equipment and weapons storage.

Occupation authorities continue preparations for the March 2024 Russian presidential election.

