All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian parliamentary official wants "foreign leader's" visit cancelled after Slovak PM's outrageous remarks about Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 21 January 2024, 15:34
Ukrainian parliamentary official wants foreign leader's visit cancelled after Slovak PM's outrageous remarks about Ukraine
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, has demanded a robust response to remarks made by the "leader of another state" who has questioned Ukraine's sovereignty.

Source: a Facebook post by Merezhko, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The lawmaker said the state "must have some basic sense of self-respect".

Advertisement:

"It is completely unacceptable to pretend that nothing is happening when a leader of another state makes remarks that call the sovereignty of the state into question. This is a red line that requires a decisive and unequivocal response, especially when the leader of the other state is making such disgraceful claims ahead of a visit to the state whose sovereignty he denies," he said.

Merezhko added: "In such cases, the visit should be cancelled, and the Foreign Ministry should issue a statement to protect the sovereignty and honour of its state."

The Ukrainian official wrote the post following the latest wave of anti-Ukrainian remarks from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Wednesday.

However, in comments under his post, Merezhko refused to either confirm or deny that he had formulated this demand in response to the Slovak prime minister’s remarks, stressing that it was his "general observation as a lawyer in the field of international law".

Background:

  • Fico said Ukraine was a state under "absolute US influence" and hinted that it would have to give up part of its territory to Russia."There has to be some kind of compromise, which will be very painful for both sides. What do they expect? The Russians to leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? That’s not realistic," Fico said.
  • The Slovak prime minister noted that he intends to announce at the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal that he will block Ukraine's accession to NATO in every possible way.
  • Previously, during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Fico reiterated his earlier claim that Russia's war against Ukraine "has no military solution".
  • Later, he resorted to blatantly parroting the Russian propaganda narrative that the West had "forbidden the Ukrainian political leadership to conclude a truce" with Russia at the start of the full-scale invasion because it "relied on the idea that by pouring billions [of dollars] and weapons into Ukraine, Ukraine would deliver the wounded Russian bear on a plate".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Verkhovna RadaSlovakiadiplomatic ties
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrainian parliament waits for new bill on mobilisation in early February
Parliament supports creation of electronic register for conscripts
Ukraine's Defence Ministry comments on re-introduction of mobilisation draft law in Parliament
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: