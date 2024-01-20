All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 20 January 2024, 18:10
Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart
Robert Fico. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is scheduled to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on 24 January, has made further controversial remarks about Ukraine.

Source: Fico on Slovak Radio, as reported by European Pravda, citing Aktuality, a Slovak news website

Details: Fico said he intends to announce at the meeting with Shmyhal that he will block Ukraine's accession to NATO in every possible way.

Advertisement:

"This policy is of great importance to me," Fico said.

He said Ukraine was under "absolute US influence" and hinted that it would have to give up part of its territory to Russia.

"There has to be some kind of compromise, which will be very painful for both sides. What do they expect? The Russians to leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? That’s not realistic," Fico said.

The Slovak prime minister added that there will be no joint press conference after the meeting with Shmyhal, as Ukraine does not want one.

Fico wants to present Shmyhal with a list of the humanitarian aid provided by Bratislava. He also wants to confirm that Ukraine will no longer receive military aid from Slovakia.

Background: Previously, during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Fico reiterated his earlier claim that Russia's war against Ukraine "has no military solution".

Later, he resorted to blatantly parroting the Russian propaganda narrative that the West had "forbidden the Ukrainian political leadership to conclude a truce" with Russia at the start of the full-scale invasion because it "relied on the idea that by pouring billions [of dollars] and weapons into Ukraine, Ukraine would deliver the wounded Russian bear on a plate".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SlovakiaShmyhalwarNATO
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Slovakia
Slovak Prime Minister supports Orbán blocking €50 billion for Ukraine
Ukraine's Ambassador responds to article where Slovak PM justifies Russian Federation
Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: