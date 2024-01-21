Russian missile downed near Dnipro

Map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine, with red marking territories where air-raid warnings have been issued. Source: alerts.in.ua

Ukraine’s Air Force said on the afternoon of 21 January that Russia launched a missile on the city of Dnipro.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Air Force said that this might be a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

Air-raid warnings were issued in several oblasts in Ukraine's east and south.

Updated: Later the military reported that a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile had been destroyed in the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Previously: Several hours earlier, Russia deployed ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine’s Kirovohrad Oblast. There were no casualties.

