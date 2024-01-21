Russian missile downed near Dnipro
Sunday, 21 January 2024, 16:32
Ukraine’s Air Force said on the afternoon of 21 January that Russia launched a missile on the city of Dnipro.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The Air Force said that this might be a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.
Advertisement:
Air-raid warnings were issued in several oblasts in Ukraine's east and south.
Updated: Later the military reported that a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile had been destroyed in the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Previously: Several hours earlier, Russia deployed ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine’s Kirovohrad Oblast. There were no casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!