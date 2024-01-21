All Sections
Demonstrations in support of Ukrainian PoWs held in cities across Ukraine – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 January 2024, 16:55
A woman holds a sign that reads "Captivity is hell. My dad is still there" over a child's head. Photo: Ukrinform

Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (PoWs) have been holding demonstrations in support of them in cities across Ukraine as part of an initiative called Don’t be silent! Captivity kills!

Source: Ukrinform news agency

Details: In Kyiv, the demonstrators gathered in Kontraktova Square.

Around 100 people held signs that read "Give them back their freedom! Don’t be silent! Free Azov!", "Fight for them like they fought for you!", "We are free thanks to those who are now in captivity" and "Ukraine is waiting for its captive heroes to come back home". 

 
Men in military uniforms holding signs that read "Give them back their freedom! Don’t be silent! Free Azov!" Photo: Ukrinform

Demonstrations in support of Ukrainian PoWs were held in 12 Ukrainian cities, including Odesa, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kremenchuk, on 19-21 January.

 
Demonstrators holding signs and flags. Photo: Ukrinform

Subjects: prisonersArmed Forces
