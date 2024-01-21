All Sections
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 January 2024, 21:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukraine's representatives have already identified priorities for the coming weeks in terms of aid packages from partners, political cooperation, and steps to ensure the country's financial sustainability.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "And we have already defined our Ukrainian priorities for the coming weeks. Our tasks are clear – both in terms of packages that will strengthen our position at the front, and in terms of political cooperation with partners, and in terms of what is needed for Ukraine's financial stability.

A special priority is the European Union and relations with our closest neighbours. We are preparing more interaction and new communication, new important negotiations."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that on Sunday alone, "Russian savages shelled more than a hundred cities, towns, and our Ukrainian villages in nine regions." The most brutal Russian attacks on 21 January occurred in Donetsk Oblast.

"Russia will be held accountable for all this terror – it must be. If it hadn't been for Moscow's decisions to start this aggression and this terror, thousands and thousands of people would be alive today. That is why it is so important to bring Russia to full, fair accountability at all levels. At the individual level, so that every war criminal is held to account, every terrorist. And at the level of the entire terrorist state – through its assets and capabilities. Russia must feel and remember forever that the aggressor loses the most from aggression", the President stressed.

Subjects: Zelenskyy
