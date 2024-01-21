All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: I see no need to mobilise half a million people

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 January 2024, 13:44
Zelenskyy: I see no need to mobilise half a million people
Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that as yet, he does not see a necessity for the General Staff to mobilise 500,000 Ukrainians.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for the British TV programme Channel 4 News

Quote: "Personally, I don't see the point in mobilising half a million people right now. I'm not saying this just to get people to like me.

Advertisement:

This is more than just lives; lives are the top priority. The second point involves the appropriate actions and operations.

I haven't seen sufficient evidence to conclude that half a million should be mobilised.

The third point is [it would require] more money. All that funding – it doesn’t come from our partners, and I want everyone to understand that."

Details: Zelenskyy explained that all salaries and military training are covered by the Ukrainian budget.

The president does however believe that mobilisation is needed in order to replace the soldiers at the front.

Previously: Ukrainian military officials proposed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff that an extra 450,000-500,000 people should be mobilised, but the issue is still being worked on, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyymobilisation
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia should be under no illusion that it will succeed – video
Ukraine revives international law system with security guarantees architecture – Zelenskyy
Russians recruited soldiers into "private army" using former Ukrainian President Poroshenko's name
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: