Zelenskyy: I see no need to mobilise half a million people

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that as yet, he does not see a necessity for the General Staff to mobilise 500,000 Ukrainians.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for the British TV programme Channel 4 News

Quote: "Personally, I don't see the point in mobilising half a million people right now. I'm not saying this just to get people to like me.

This is more than just lives; lives are the top priority. The second point involves the appropriate actions and operations.

I haven't seen sufficient evidence to conclude that half a million should be mobilised.

The third point is [it would require] more money. All that funding – it doesn’t come from our partners, and I want everyone to understand that."

Details: Zelenskyy explained that all salaries and military training are covered by the Ukrainian budget.

The president does however believe that mobilisation is needed in order to replace the soldiers at the front.

Previously: Ukrainian military officials proposed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff that an extra 450,000-500,000 people should be mobilised, but the issue is still being worked on, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

