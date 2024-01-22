Russians launch Shahed UAVs from south

An air-raid warning was announced in Ukraine's southern oblasts on Sunday evening due to Russian attack drones.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro Oblasts: there is a threat of attack drones!"

Update: As of 22:39, the Air Force reported a Russian drone in the area of the city of Dnipro.

At 23:17 It was reported that attack UAVs were moving north-west across Mykolaiv Oblast. A threat to Kirovohrad Oblast was announced.

At 23:50, the Air Force reported that Russian UAVs were heading for Cherkasy Oblast.

At 00.28 The all-clear was given.

At 00.47 The threat of attack UAVs was announced in Odesa Oblast.

At 1.10 The all-clear was given.

