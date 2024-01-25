65 combat clashes recorded at front line, Russians carried out 18 airstrikes – General Staff report

Over the course of the day, 65 combat clashes occurred at the front line, with Russia launching two missile attacks and 18 airstrikes, as well as 49 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 25 January

Quote: "The enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out six unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Advertisement:

During the day, the Rocket Forces targeted one cluster of enemy personnel."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled five attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the defence of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the invaders near Torske, Donetsk Oblast, and two more attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces repelled seven attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanove and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, as well as four more attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces attempted to improve the tactical position 20 times but were unsuccessful.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukraine’s forces repelled six attacks southeast of Vodiane, Zolota Nyva and west of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!