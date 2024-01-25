Ukrainian forces destroy 59 Russian artillery systems and kill 950 soldiers over past 24 hours

Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 950 Russian soldiers and destroyed 59 artillery systems, 42 armoured combat vehicles and 30 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 379,610 (+950) military personnel;

6,257 (+30) tanks;

11,621 (+42) armoured combat vehicles;

9,067 (+59) artillery systems;

972 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

660 (+1) air defence systems;

331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

7,033 (+35) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,844 (+2) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,044 (+39) vehicles and tankers;

1,420 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

