Former Ukrainian MPs from pro-Russian party stole over 30 vessels of Ukrainian merchant fleet – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 25 January 2024, 21:26
Announcement of suspicion to one of the persons involved in the transaction. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service, in cooperation with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, has exposed a large-scale embezzlement scheme involving the state-owned Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company's property.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: According to the intelligence service, the culprits appropriated 32 barges of the merchant fleet of the enterprise for a total amount of more than UAH 80 million (approx. US$2.126 million)

According to the investigation, the deal was arranged by two former Odesa Oblast Council MPs from the banned Opposition Platform - for Life party, as well as an ex-shipping company employee.

In 2017, the shipping company and the controlled company reached several agreements to lease the aforementioned vessels.

Instead of using barges for their intended purpose, the dealers relocated the state barges outside of Ukraine, changed their licence plates, and fictitiously re-registered them to an affiliated company.

The ships were then transported to a Middle Eastern country. They were dismantled and converted into 12 barges with a larger cargo capacity, which the defendants later used for their own commercial purposes – in particular, on Ukrainian territory, but with a different registration.

 
Photo: Ukraine’s Security Service

Currently, law enforcement officers have located and arrested all hijacked ships.

The three scheme organisers and their three accomplices were notified of suspicions of fraud, possession of someone else's property, and transactions involving money laundering proceeds.

The criminals are facing up to 12 years in prison.

The arrested barges were placed under the management of the Asset Tracing and Management Agency (ARMA).

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukraine
State Security Service of Ukraine
US$38 million embezzlement attempt thwarted in artillery shells procurement for Ukrainian forces
Ukraine's Security Service behind drone attack on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery – UP sources
Ukraine's Security Service launches investigation into Il-76 crash
