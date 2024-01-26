All Sections
Russians strike Myrnohrad and Kherson at night: seven people wounded; school, shopping centre and kindergarten damaged – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 26 January 2024, 09:39
Russians strike Myrnohrad and Kherson at night: seven people wounded; school, shopping centre and kindergarten damaged – photo
Myrnohrad. Photo: Filashkin’s Telegram

The night attacks on Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and the city of Kherson injured seven people, two of them children, damaged apartment buildings, shopping centres, a school and a kindergarten, and destroyed an administrative building.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Dmytro Filashkin, head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Prokudin Quote: "The Russians fired at Kherson with their S-300 air defence system tonight. Two missiles struck the city. The enemy damaged a kindergarten, an apartment building, and a shopping centre building.

A 54-year-old woman was injured by the explosion while at home, suffering a leg wound. She received treatment on the spot."

Details: Filashkin added that the Russians also attacked Myrnohrad in the middle of the night, injuring six people. Two children were among the victims. All of the injured received the necessary medical care, with one person being hospitalised and the other five walking away with minor injuries.

The missile destroyed an administrative building, and caused damage to seven other five-storey buildings, a shop, a business, a school and 29 cars. Numerous private homes, the exact number of which is yet to be determined, were also damaged.

Мирноград
Myrnohrad
Photo: Filashkin’s Telegram 
 
Myrnohrad
Херсон
Kherson
Photo: Prokudin's Telegram
Херсон
Kherson

