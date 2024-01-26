All Sections
UN warns of slowdown in aid to Ukraine

Economichna PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 12:24
Logo of UN. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Nations Refugee Agency warns of a slowdown in assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

Source: a statement by Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in an interview with the German Press Agency, reports zeit.de

"Almost two years after the start of the Russian war of aggression, the UN Refugee Agency classifies the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as very serious and warns of a slowdown in aid," the publication writes.

Grandi said that in 2022 and 2023, the work of the UNHCR and other aid organisations was well funded.

But this year, cuts were inevitable.

"The war in Ukraine has lost international attention, and the war in the Gaza Strip is dominating the headlines. And the three main donors, Germany, the US and the EU, have not yet determined the amount of aid to Ukraine," the publication says.

According to Grandi, the UN estimates that there are 3.7 million internally displaced people in Ukraine and another 6.3 million refugees in other countries.

"Ten million people are not living in their homes," the High Commissioner said.

Among them are 1.3 million Ukrainians in Russia. This is the figure reported by Russian authorities. At the same time, UNHCR's access to these people is "very limited".

