Ukraine invites Xi Jinping to Global Peace Summit in Switzerland – Ukrainian President's Office

Ukraine has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take part in a Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Reuters, citing a comment by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office

Quote: "We are definitely inviting China to participate in the summit, at the highest level, at the level of the President of the People's Republic of China.

…China's participation will be very important to us. We are working with the Chinese side. We are involving our partners in the world so that they convey to the Chinese side how important it is to participate in such a summit."

For reference: China has refrained from criticising Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, while also stating that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected and proposing to help mediate a solution to the war.

Background:

Switzerland has agreed to host the summit at Ukraine's request, as both countries announced on Monday, 15 January during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bern.

The two countries have begun preparing for the gathering, although a range of details, such as the date and the list of participants, have yet to be agreed.

Zelenskyy has hinted that Russia would not be invited to the Global Peace Summit. Meanwhile, the Swiss president said she would like Russia to attend the summit.

Previously:

On 14 January, a meeting at the level of national security advisers was held in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula. No Chinese representative was present, although China had been invited.

