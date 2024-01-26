All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting, discussing front, shells, drones and air defence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 26 January 2024, 15:22
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting, discussing front, shells, drones and air defence
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 26 January to discuss the situation at the front, the production and supply of ammunition and drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I have held a meeting of the Staff.

Avdiivka, Kupiansk, the south – all the most important fronts of our operations. Detailed reports from Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, commanders Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Moskalov, Hnatov and others.

Another focus of attention is shells. Search for new contracts, interaction with partners on the pace of international technical aid and the constant increase in our own production. Also, drones, and work on increasing both the volume and range of application."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that he had received a report on the protection of frontline and border areas, especially from Russian air terror. The president said he had ordered detailed plans for further air defence for cities, districts and critical facilities.

