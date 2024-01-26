Danish Foreign Minister announces start of talks on security guarantees with Ukraine

Ukraine and Denmark have agreed to start bilateral negotiations on a document on what is known as security guarantees as part of the declaration adopted at the last NATO summit in July.

Source: Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen during a visit to the city of Mykolaiv on 26 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rasmussen stressed that Denmark feels a responsibility to "help Ukraine fully restore its territorial integrity, repel Russian forces that invaded its territory, and become a full member of the EU".

"Naturally, I discussed this with my Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and we agreed to start concrete negotiations on our security commitments. And I hope we will soon reach a bilateral agreement between Denmark and Ukraine," he added.

The Danish foreign minister noted that he and his Ukrainian counterpart had also discussed "concrete steps Denmark can take to help Ukraine regain control of its entire territory".

For his part, Kuleba stressed that Kyiv and Copenhagen had agreed to hold a defence industry forum and discuss cooperation in drone production.

Most bilateral agreements between Ukraine and the partners that have joined the G7 Framework Declaration are still at the negotiation stage. In mid-January, the first finalised agreement – between Ukraine and the United Kingdom – was signed during the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv.

