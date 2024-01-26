All Sections
Ukraine and Denmark to discuss joint UAV production

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 17:55
Ukraine and Denmark to discuss joint UAV production
Ministers Rasmussen and Kuleba. Photo: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen discussed holding a bilateral Defence Industries Forum with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba during a visit to Mykolaiv on 26 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart.

Foreign Minister Kuleba said that in the discussion with Rasmussen, he paid special attention to cooperation in the defence sector and to Denmark’s serious potential in the production of drones.

"That is why we agreed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, will organise a Ukrainian-Danish Defence Industries Forum. We will focus on the development of joint projects for the production of drones," Kuleba added.

Background:

  • Earlier this week, it became known that Denmark will provide assistance worth more than EUR 12 million to develop the cyber resilience of the systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.
  • Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen arrived in Ukraine and had to go down to a shelter in the middle of the night because of an air-raid warning.
  • He announced the opening of a Danish consulate in the city of Mykolaiv.

Subjects: DenmarkUkrainedronesproduction
