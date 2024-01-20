Ukraine revives international law system with security guarantees architecture – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that Ukraine is effectively reviving the international law system with the security guarantees architecture.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Through the entire architecture of security commitments – a new architecture – we are effectively bringing to life, reviving the system of international law. And when justice is restored for Ukraine, when our security is reinstated, it will work for others in the world as well."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he was already holding meetings on international events planned for next week.

"It concerns relations with partners in Europe, in the European Union. We will add more activity," the president said.

"It also relates to security commitments for Ukraine. We are preparing new agreements with partners – strong bilateral agreements. January and February are expected to bring appropriate results. We already see specific dates when new strong documents can be expected. I am grateful to our entire team involved in negotiations, to all the leaders, and to those countries ready for truly ambitious decisions," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that Ukraine is preparing further work with our key partners on specific defence support "right now, in these weeks and months".

"There will be new defence packages. I am grateful to all friends of Ukraine worldwide who understand that the battlefield cannot simply wait and that the saving of lives cannot be delayed. To all those who are trying to expedite the necessary decisions – they are needed right now," the president stressed.

Support UP or become our patron!