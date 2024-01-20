All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine revives international law system with security guarantees architecture – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 January 2024, 17:47
Ukraine revives international law system with security guarantees architecture – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on 20 January. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that Ukraine is effectively reviving the international law system with the security guarantees architecture.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Through the entire architecture of security commitments – a new architecture – we are effectively bringing to life, reviving the system of international law. And when justice is restored for Ukraine, when our security is reinstated, it will work for others in the world as well."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he was already holding meetings on international events planned for next week.

"It concerns relations with partners in Europe, in the European Union. We will add more activity," the president said.

"It also relates to security commitments for Ukraine. We are preparing new agreements with partners – strong bilateral agreements. January and February are expected to bring appropriate results. We already see specific dates when new strong documents can be expected. I am grateful to our entire team involved in negotiations, to all the leaders, and to those countries ready for truly ambitious decisions," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that Ukraine is preparing further work with our key partners on specific defence support "right now, in these weeks and months".

"There will be new defence packages. I am grateful to all friends of Ukraine worldwide who understand that the battlefield cannot simply wait and that the saving of lives cannot be delayed. To all those who are trying to expedite the necessary decisions – they are needed right now," the president stressed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyysecurity guarantees
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Russians recruited soldiers into "private army" using former Ukrainian President Poroshenko's name
Zelenskyy believes US can send Ukraine more aid to win
Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine again, calls his "peace plan" dangerous
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: