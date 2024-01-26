Russia carries out 8 missile strikes on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts – General Staff

Aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Donetsk Oblast on 26 January. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Over the last day, 94 combat clashes took place on the front line. The Russians launched 8 missile attacks and fired 38 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 26 January

Details: Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in Myrnohrad and Novohradivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast), with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks near Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and another 9 attacks near Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back Russian invaders near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians tried unsuccessfully to improve their tactical position there 14 times.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the defenders repelled a Russian attack near Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks north of Pryiutne, south of Chervone and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

The Russians do not abandon their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from the bridgehead on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the Russians made four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

