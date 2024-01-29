All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: We are in a critical moment, but Russia can still be stopped

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 29 January 2024, 08:55
Zelenskyy: We are in a critical moment, but Russia can still be stopped
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving an interview to the ARD TV channel. Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to directly answer the question of whether the war in Ukraine might end in 2024. However, he believes that it is not too late to stop Russia, thereby preventing the destruction of Ukraine and the outbreak of World War III.

Source: Ukrainian president's press service, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD

Details: The journalist asked the Ukrainian president whether had reason to remain hopeful that the war would end this year. Zelenskyy replied that it was important to have faith.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We must believe in ourselves; believe in the people and in Ukraine, believe in our partners and believe in peace. Because every war ends [at some point].

I believe that we are in a critical moment.

It is still possible, both geopolitically and financially, to stop Russia from waging this war. We can prevent the destruction of Ukraine; the destruction of our nation. We can avoid global [refugee] migration. We can prevent World War III."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyywarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy calls for fair mobilisation, opposes enforcement of callup notices by street patrols
Zelenskyy on Trump: If someone can really end a war in 24 hours, I'd be thrilled
European aid for Ukrainian refugees should be distributed via Ukraine's government – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: