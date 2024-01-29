Zelenskyy: We are in a critical moment, but Russia can still be stopped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to directly answer the question of whether the war in Ukraine might end in 2024. However, he believes that it is not too late to stop Russia, thereby preventing the destruction of Ukraine and the outbreak of World War III.

Source: Ukrainian president's press service, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD

Details: The journalist asked the Ukrainian president whether had reason to remain hopeful that the war would end this year. Zelenskyy replied that it was important to have faith.

Quote: "We must believe in ourselves; believe in the people and in Ukraine, believe in our partners and believe in peace. Because every war ends [at some point].

I believe that we are in a critical moment.

It is still possible, both geopolitically and financially, to stop Russia from waging this war. We can prevent the destruction of Ukraine; the destruction of our nation. We can avoid global [refugee] migration. We can prevent World War III."

