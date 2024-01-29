European aid for Ukrainian refugees should be distributed via Ukraine's government – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like the social aid money distributed to Ukrainian refugees by various European countries to instead be added to the Ukrainian budget, and for the country itself to distribute it among these people. The President believes that such an approach would support the Ukrainian economy.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Germany's regional public-service broadcaster ARD

Details: The journalist noted that about 200,000 men of conscription age had left Ukraine for Germany alone, and asked whether the German government should consider reducing social assistance to such men so that the money saved could be used to support Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If the government wants to help Ukrainians, that is admirable - for example, someone who has left the country for Germany and is living there, receiving money from them. And we thank you for supporting our citizens. But sometimes, people receive support from both [their new country of residence] and [Ukraine]. Well, that happens. I'm not talking specifically about Ukrainians in Germany here, but outlining general ideas. And that's why I've always said that it would be much better for us if Germany supported Ukrainians by adding money to the Ukrainian budget. Then, Ukraine would redistribute this money depending on where this person is located."

Details: He explained that currently, part of Ukraine's money remains in Europe because when people fled their homes from the war, they took their money with them. Then, when Europe began aiding Ukrainian refugees, the money that went to support Ukrainians stayed abroad and flowed into other states’ economies.

"In the end, our money left, and European money remained where Ukrainian citizens stayed. [And it's] outside the Ukrainian territory. I have no qualms [about this]. I just wanted us to keep this fact in mind. When the world talks about financial support for Ukrainians, I would like to remind them where most of the money ends up," Zelenskyy noted.

More details: Meanwhile, he pointed out that the decision to support Ukrainians was a personal decision of Germans and Germany.

He also rejected generalisations about Ukrainian refugees, including men. As he said, "there are many different factors at play here; people left for various reasons and [some military-age men] were granted official permission to exit, in addition to people of non-mobilisation age, those who left earlier and those in higher education [most of whom are exempt from the draft]."

The President also added that he is very grateful to those Ukrainians who are returning home, working, paying taxes, boosting the economy and helping Ukraine's Armed Forces.

He stated that "[German Chancellor] Olaf Scholz cannot take someone and send them back [to Ukraine] or expel them from Germany".

"We must act according to the law even regarding [illegal emigrants]," Zelenskyy concluded.

