Three people killed in Sumy Oblast due to Russian attack

Three people have been killed in a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Suspilne, citing a comment by Petro Honcharov, the head of the Znob-Novhorodske hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Details: Honcharov said that two men and one woman were killed in the Znob-Novgorod community. One of them died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Shostka. Houses and apartment buildings and a bakery in the community were also damaged.

Quote: "Two men were wounded in the street near the post office. The Russians fired a mortar shell at them. A residential building was attacked, probably with a Grad [multiple launch-rocket system]; a man and a woman in it died on the spot. Their bodies were found by rescue workers when they were extinguishing the fire.

...Two houses were completely burnt down. In one yard, a shed burned down, and all the windows in a two-storey house were blown out. The bakery building also has no windows."

