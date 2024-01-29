Woman killed in Russian attack on Avdiivka

A woman was killed in a Russian shelling of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers likely attacked the settlement with artillery.

Source: Suspilne Donbas, citing Anastasiia Medvedieva, the spokesperson of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Medvedieva: "Today at around 14:00 Russian troops attacked Avdiivka once again, probably with artillery. A 59-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of shells hitting the territory of a private house."

Details: The spokeswoman said that the woman was promptly taken to hospital, but died of her injuries.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

