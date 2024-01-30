Priest of Moscow-linked church sentenced to two years in prison for praising terrorists

The parish priest of a church in the Vinnytsia Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has been convicted of praising terrorists.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The circumstances of the case indicate that the priest in question is Dmytro Tikhov, 54, whose detention was reported by Ukrainska Pravda in November 2023.

The investigation materials show that the churchman parroted Kremlin narratives on his Telegram channel, referring to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine as a "civil war" and praising Givi, Motorola and Zakharchenko, fighters in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

Tikhov reposted publications and comments from the press service of the Russian Orthodox Church which justified the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory and glorified the Russian occupiers.

The priest also regularly shared personal comments in which he attempted to discredit the Ukrainian military and insulted the religious sensibilities of members of a number of religious denominations.

Tikhov used a pseudonym on his social media to conceal his criminal activities.

He also spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda during his sermons and in conversations with his parishioners.

SSU agents tracked Tikhov down and detained him after he attempted to evade justice by hiding at various addresses in several regions of Ukraine, the Security Service reports.

It is noted that an expert analysis has confirmed that he engaged in subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators have served the priest with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 436-2.2 (justification, legitimisation and denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants);

Article 109.2 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power).

In view of Tikhov’s full cooperation with the investigation, he has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

However, the prosecution notes that while the accused admitted his guilt in court, he expressed no remorse. The verdict has not yet entered into legal force and can be appealed.

