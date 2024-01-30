Russian aircraft hits invincibility centre in Kherson Oblast – photo

Russian aircraft attacked two settlements in the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast, targeting the building of an invincibility centre on the afternoon of 30 January [an invincibility centre is aa heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "At lunchtime, two settlements in the Beryslav district came under fire."

Details: Reportedly, the strikes hit residential buildings and the invincibility centre.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that none of the residents were harmed.

