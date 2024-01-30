Russian aircraft hits invincibility centre in Kherson Oblast – photo
Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 15:21
Russian aircraft attacked two settlements in the Beryslav district in Kherson Oblast, targeting the building of an invincibility centre on the afternoon of 30 January [an invincibility centre is aa heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "At lunchtime, two settlements in the Beryslav district came under fire."
Details: Reportedly, the strikes hit residential buildings and the invincibility centre.
Kherson Oblast Military Administration said that none of the residents were harmed.
