Russians jam mobile connection in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 05:58
Russians jam mobile connection in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: Novaya Gazeta

The Russians are jamming mobile communications during the movement of Russian equipment in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk Oblast, as they distrust the local population.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The enemy jams cellular signals during the movement of Russian equipment, so that people do not report information to the Defence Forces [of Ukraine – ed.] in real time. 

This is indicative of the level of real occupation support by the locals in the TOT."

Background: Russian media outlets have reported that mobile internet is being cut off at night in Russia’s Leningrad, Novgorod and Pskov Oblasts to combat drone attacks.

