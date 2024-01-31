Russians jam mobile connection in occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

The Russians are jamming mobile communications during the movement of Russian equipment in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk Oblast, as they distrust the local population.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The enemy jams cellular signals during the movement of Russian equipment, so that people do not report information to the Defence Forces [of Ukraine – ed.] in real time.

This is indicative of the level of real occupation support by the locals in the TOT."

Background: Russian media outlets have reported that mobile internet is being cut off at night in Russia’s Leningrad, Novgorod and Pskov Oblasts to combat drone attacks.

