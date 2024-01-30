All Sections
Russians strike Avdiivka and Chasiv Yar, killing and injuring civilians – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 30 January 2024, 14:00
Photo: Telegram-channel of Filashkin

Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk in the morning, killing a woman and damaging a residential building.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At about 10:00 the Russians struck Avdiivka with artillery and hit a private house, killing a 47-year-old woman."

Details: As a result of the attack several private houses and a residential building have been damaged. Representatives of the local authorities, as well as the police and rescue workers are working on the scene.

Update: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that an hour before the attack on Avdiivka (about 09:00), the city of Chasiv Yar was attacked by the Russians as well. As a result of the strike a 45-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were injured in the street. They were taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds. According to preliminary information, the Russians used an FPV-drone against civilians.

In addition to this, the Russians struck the settlement of New-York. A 37-year-old local man was injured in his own yard – he sustained a leg injury.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reports that the strikes were likely launched from artillery. The explosions damaged private households, residential buildings and outbuildings.

 
Photo: Telegram-channel of Filashkin
 

