Stoltenberg discusses assistance to Ukraine with US congressmen

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 31 January 2024, 06:24
Stoltenberg discusses assistance to Ukraine with US congressmen
Stoltenberg at a meeting with US congressmen. Photo: NATO press service

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has met with US House Speaker Mike Johnson and other members of Congress in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine.

Source: NATO press service

Details: Stoltenberg thanked the US for supporting Ukraine and emphasised that this support remains crucial for Ukraine and Europe’s stability.

He pointed out that a strong Alliance meets the US strategic interests and that the US has more friends and allies than any other state thanks to NATO.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg would meet with United States congressmen to discuss assistance to Ukraine.

Subjects: NATOUSAaid for Ukraine
