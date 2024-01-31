Stoltenberg discusses assistance to Ukraine with US congressmen
Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 06:24
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has met with US House Speaker Mike Johnson and other members of Congress in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine.
Source: NATO press service
Details: Stoltenberg thanked the US for supporting Ukraine and emphasised that this support remains crucial for Ukraine and Europe’s stability.
He pointed out that a strong Alliance meets the US strategic interests and that the US has more friends and allies than any other state thanks to NATO.
Background: Earlier, it was reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg would meet with United States congressmen to discuss assistance to Ukraine.
