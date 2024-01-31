All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Orban privately acknowledges Hungary's inability to prevent Ukraine from joining EU

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 12:14
Orban privately acknowledges Hungary's inability to prevent Ukraine from joining EU
Viktor Orban. Stock photo: Getty Images

During a closed-door parliament debate in the spring of 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest would not be able to enjoin Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Source: Telex, a Hungarian independent news outlet, with reference to unnamed sources, reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Telex, Orban admitted during a non-public parliamentary meeting that although he believed that Hungary could exercise a certain degree of influence, it would not be able to create significant obstacles to Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Advertisement:

Orban said that despite Budapest's objections, Ukraine's EU membership would be "pushed through [past] us relatively quickly", according to the article.

According to sources familiar with the details of the meeting, Orban told participants that the United States had promised Kyiv that negotiations on EU membership would begin by the end of 2023; this had been relayed to him by Hungary’s intelligence service.

During the closed debate, Orban said that Budapest would insist upon Ukraine’s reinstatement of the special rights that the Hungarian minority in Ukraine had before 2015, according to Telex.

Orban indicated that no proposals of newly-drafted laws to protect the minority would be accepted, as it was impossible to know how these concessions would be implemented in practice, the sources said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Orban complained that with Ukraine's accession to the EU, all Central European support, including that directed to Hungary, would go to Kyiv.
  • On 14 December, leaders expressed support for the opening of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova at the EU summit. Although the decision on Kyiv had been blocked for a long time by Hungary, its veto was overcome by persuading Orban to leave the room during the vote, thus being counted as an abstainer.
  • However, Orban claimed afterwards that he had intentionally declined to veto the commencement of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, because he would have many more opportunities to block the process in the future.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanHungaryEU
Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
Orban
Only EU politician who is so anti-Ukrainian – Tusk about Orban
Ukraine's foreign minister says Orbán is not a pro-Russian, but a pro-Hungarian politician
Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs names condition for meeting of Hungarian and Ukrainian presidents
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: