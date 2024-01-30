All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Only EU politician who is so anti-Ukrainian – Tusk about Orban

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 18:27
Only EU politician who is so anti-Ukrainian – Tusk about Orban
Donald Tusk. Photo: Donald Tusk's Facebook page

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stressed that his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, who is holding up the adoption of a decision on additional aid to Ukraine at the EU level, is alone in this stance.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, with reference to Donald Tusk at a press conference on 30 January, cited by European Pravda 

Details: Tusk said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "a lot has changed in Europe".

Advertisement:

"Viktor Orban was left alone on the battlefield, he is the only politician who is so clearly anti-Ukrainian," he said. 

Tusk believes that European leaders are now determined to support Ukraine.

Quote: "Without a doubt, Viktor Orban will face a very serious test. Everything indicates that one way or another, we will find some solution to support Ukraine – with or without Orban.

But it would be better, and we would all feel better in this situation, if the unity of Europe on this issue was preserved. And we are working on it."

Previously: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto are not pro-Russian but pro-Hungarian politicians.

Background:

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban confirmed that last Saturday, Budapest sent a compromise agreement to Brussels to unblock €50 billion in EU funding for Ukraine.

Nevertheless, negotiations between the EU countries aimed at agreeing on assistance to Ukraine remain difficult.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reassured Ukrainians that they should not worry about possible weakening of EU support.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: OrbanEUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Orban
Ukraine's foreign minister says Orbán is not a pro-Russian, but a pro-Hungarian politician
Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs names condition for meeting of Hungarian and Ukrainian presidents
Orbán repeats his thesis about "catastrophe" Ukraine's EU accession will cause
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: