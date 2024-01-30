Ukraine's foreign minister says Orbán is not a pro-Russian, but a pro-Hungarian politician

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are not pro-Russian but pro-Hungarian politicians.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with the Hungarian news website Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister was asked to comment on allegations that Szijjártó and Orbán hold pro-Russian stances.

"If this were true, it would mean serious problems for both the EU and Hungary. But I think they are pro-Hungarian. If they were pro-Russian, then Péter would not have said at today's meeting that he respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Kuleba said.

Background:

Earlier, Szijjártó had a meeting with Kuleba and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, in the city of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

At a press conference following the talks, the Ukrainian foreign minister described them as frank but constructive.

In particular, Kuleba stressed that Ukraine is committed to finally settling its dispute with Hungary over the rights of national minorities, and a special commission under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will present a "specific understanding" on this matter within ten days.

For his part, Szijjártó stated that Budapest wants the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia to regain the rights it had before 2015.

