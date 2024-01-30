All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister says Orbán is not a pro-Russian, but a pro-Hungarian politician

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 16:38
Ukraine's foreign minister says Orbán is not a pro-Russian, but a pro-Hungarian politician
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are not pro-Russian but pro-Hungarian politicians.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with the Hungarian news website Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian foreign minister was asked to comment on allegations that Szijjártó and Orbán hold pro-Russian stances.

Advertisement:

"If this were true, it would mean serious problems for both the EU and Hungary. But I think they are pro-Hungarian. If they were pro-Russian, then Péter would not have said at today's meeting that he respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Kuleba said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Szijjártó had a meeting with Kuleba and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, in the city of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.
  • At a press conference following the talks, the Ukrainian foreign minister described them as frank but constructive.
  • In particular, Kuleba stressed that Ukraine is committed to finally settling its dispute with Hungary over the rights of national minorities, and a special commission under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will present a "specific understanding" on this matter within ten days.
  • For his part, Szijjártó stated that Budapest wants the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia to regain the rights it had before 2015.

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaOrbanUkraineHungary
