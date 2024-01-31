Russian occupation forces launch airstrike on Kupiansk district and attack Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian army attacked a village in the Bohodukhiv district and conducted an airstrike on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district on 31 January.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, the occupiers attacked the village of Riasne in the Zolochiv hromada of the Bohodukhiv district on 31 January. Seven private residential buildings, a civilian business, a cemetery and power lines were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy attacked the village with Grad MLRS (multiple-launch rocket systems)." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: At 16:30, the Russian occupiers hit the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district using an aerial bomb. Buildings belonging to an agricultural business were damaged.

