All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll after Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 January rises in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 January 2024, 09:18
Death toll after Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 January rises in Kyiv and Kharkiv
The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 2 January. Photo: Prosecure Office

Two people injured in the Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv on 2 January have died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Quote from Syniehubov: "At night, one of those wounded in the attack on Kharkiv on 2 January died in hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov clarified that it was a 56-year-old man. He had been in a critical condition for a long time.

In addition, one more person injured in the 2 January Russian attack on Kyiv died in hospital.

Quote from Klitschko: "This is the third casualty from the building in the Solomianskyi district that was hit in the attack.

A total of 22 people from those taken to hospital on 29 December and 2 January are currently in Kyiv hospitals. One of them is in a critical condition."

Background: 

  • Russia launched a massive missile strike on Kharkiv on the morning of 2 January. In the first hours after the attack, more than 40 people were reported injured and one killed.
  • On 4 January, it was reported that an elderly woman who had been injured in the attack on 2 January had died in hospital, and a girl with concussion was also admitted to hospital. Thus, as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack on 2 January, two women were killed and another 62 civilians were injured.
  • In addition, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 2 January. As a result of the Russian missile attack, residential buildings, warehouses, private cars and car dealerships were damaged in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.
  • The Air Defence Forces managed to down 61 Russian missiles in the sky above Kyiv, 10 of which were ballistic Kinzhal missiles. A total of 72 aerial targets were downed during the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KyivKharkivcasualtiesmissile strike
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Kyiv
Russian attack on Kyiv on 29 December: Death toll rises to 32
2 January large-scale attack: 54 people affected in Kyiv
Former official who wished Ukraine's east to join Russia's Rostov Oblast detained in Kyiv – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: