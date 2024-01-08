Death toll after Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 January rises in Kyiv and Kharkiv

The aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 2 January. Photo: Prosecure Office

Two people injured in the Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv on 2 January have died in hospital.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Quote from Syniehubov: "At night, one of those wounded in the attack on Kharkiv on 2 January died in hospital."

Details: Syniehubov clarified that it was a 56-year-old man. He had been in a critical condition for a long time.

In addition, one more person injured in the 2 January Russian attack on Kyiv died in hospital.

Quote from Klitschko: "This is the third casualty from the building in the Solomianskyi district that was hit in the attack.

A total of 22 people from those taken to hospital on 29 December and 2 January are currently in Kyiv hospitals. One of them is in a critical condition."

Background:

Russia launched a massive missile strike on Kharkiv on the morning of 2 January. In the first hours after the attack, more than 40 people were reported injured and one killed.

On 4 January, it was reported that an elderly woman who had been injured in the attack on 2 January had died in hospital, and a girl with concussion was also admitted to hospital. Thus, as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack on 2 January, two women were killed and another 62 civilians were injured.

In addition, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 2 January. As a result of the Russian missile attack, residential buildings, warehouses, private cars and car dealerships were damaged in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.

The Air Defence Forces managed to down 61 Russian missiles in the sky above Kyiv, 10 of which were ballistic Kinzhal missiles. A total of 72 aerial targets were downed during the attack.

