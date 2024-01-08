Death toll after Russian attack on Kyiv on 2 January rises in Kyiv and Kharkiv
Two people injured in the Russian large-scale attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv on 2 January have died in hospital.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Quote from Syniehubov: "At night, one of those wounded in the attack on Kharkiv on 2 January died in hospital."
Details: Syniehubov clarified that it was a 56-year-old man. He had been in a critical condition for a long time.
In addition, one more person injured in the 2 January Russian attack on Kyiv died in hospital.
Quote from Klitschko: "This is the third casualty from the building in the Solomianskyi district that was hit in the attack.
A total of 22 people from those taken to hospital on 29 December and 2 January are currently in Kyiv hospitals. One of them is in a critical condition."
Background:
- Russia launched a massive missile strike on Kharkiv on the morning of 2 January. In the first hours after the attack, more than 40 people were reported injured and one killed.
- On 4 January, it was reported that an elderly woman who had been injured in the attack on 2 January had died in hospital, and a girl with concussion was also admitted to hospital. Thus, as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack on 2 January, two women were killed and another 62 civilians were injured.
- In addition, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 2 January. As a result of the Russian missile attack, residential buildings, warehouses, private cars and car dealerships were damaged in the Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.
- The Air Defence Forces managed to down 61 Russian missiles in the sky above Kyiv, 10 of which were ballistic Kinzhal missiles. A total of 72 aerial targets were downed during the attack.
