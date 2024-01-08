All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Majority of Ukrainians want parliamentary session broadcasts to return

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 8 January 2024, 13:00
Majority of Ukrainians want parliamentary session broadcasts to return
Photo: Getty Images

Over 57% of citizens are in favour of the resumption of online broadcasting of Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) sessions on the Rada TV channel, and about 65% of Ukrainians believe that journalists should be able to attend parliamentary sessions, even during martial law.

Source: the results of a sociological survey commissioned by the Chesno movement and conducted from 8 to 15 December 2023 by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in conjunction with the Razumkov Center sociological service

Details: According to the survey, 11% of Ukrainians do not agree that journalists should have access to parliamentary sessions, and about 14% do not agree that they need to be broadcast.

Advertisement:

Looking at the regional breakdown, opinions are very similar across all regions. The only difference is seen in the percentage of people living in Ukraine’s eastern and central regions who do not agree that journalists should have access to parliament or that online broadcasts of the Rada TV channel should resume, and this can be explained by security issues.

Chesno included a reminder that this convocation of parliament has taken place behind closed doors most of the time. This format is quite convenient for most MPs, the movement notes, because journalists cannot directly monitor their work in the session hall or get comments on the sidelines as they did before.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Verkhovna Radamedia
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Verkhovna Rada
Committee on NATO issues to be created in parliament – Ukraine's Parliament Head
Ukrainian parliamentary committee to work on draft mobilisation law
Bill on mobilisation to not be voted on in its current form
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: