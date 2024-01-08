Majority of Ukrainians want parliamentary session broadcasts to return

Over 57% of citizens are in favour of the resumption of online broadcasting of Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) sessions on the Rada TV channel, and about 65% of Ukrainians believe that journalists should be able to attend parliamentary sessions, even during martial law.

Source: the results of a sociological survey commissioned by the Chesno movement and conducted from 8 to 15 December 2023 by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in conjunction with the Razumkov Center sociological service

Details: According to the survey, 11% of Ukrainians do not agree that journalists should have access to parliamentary sessions, and about 14% do not agree that they need to be broadcast.

Looking at the regional breakdown, opinions are very similar across all regions. The only difference is seen in the percentage of people living in Ukraine’s eastern and central regions who do not agree that journalists should have access to parliament or that online broadcasts of the Rada TV channel should resume, and this can be explained by security issues.

Chesno included a reminder that this convocation of parliament has taken place behind closed doors most of the time. This format is quite convenient for most MPs, the movement notes, because journalists cannot directly monitor their work in the session hall or get comments on the sidelines as they did before.

