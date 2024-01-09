Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 820 Russians and destroy 5 tanks in a day
Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 07:52
The Defence Forces continued to inflict losses on the Russians in its war of liberation − in the past day alone, the Ukrainians killed 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed nine armoured combat vehicles and six artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 365,990 (+820) military personnel;
- 6,036 (+5) tanks;
- 11,203 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 8,672 (+6) artillery systems;
- 954 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 638 (+0) air defence systems;
- 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 6,823 (+1) tactical UAVs;
- 1,805 (+18) cruise missiles;
- 23 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 11,552 (+10) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,333 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
