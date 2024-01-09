All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 820 Russians and destroy 5 tanks in a day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 January 2024, 07:52
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defence Forces continued to inflict losses on the Russians in its war of liberation − in the past day alone, the Ukrainians killed 820 Russian soldiers and destroyed nine armoured combat vehicles and six artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 365,990 (+820) military personnel;
  • 6,036 (+5) tanks;
  • 11,203 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 8,672 (+6) artillery systems;
  • 954 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 638 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 6,823 (+1) tactical UAVs;
  • 1,805 (+18) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 11,552 (+10) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,333 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

