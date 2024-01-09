Russians strike Kherson, explosions occur in different districts

The Russians struck the city of Kherson on 9 January in the afternoon. Explosions rang out in different districts of the city.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have struck Kherson with different types of weapons. Explosions rang out in different districts of the city."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko stated that a medical facility has been damaged. Luckily, no people were injured.

Updated: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that apartment buildings and one of the city's medical institutions had been hit. "It was a miracle that no one was injured," he said.

The official further added that personnel of the Emergency and Rescue Service in Kherson Oblast are responding to the attack at the scene. They promptly started emergency repair efforts.

Previously: On 7 January, Russian bombardments killed two people in Kherson hromada and injured two others [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Support UP or become our patron!