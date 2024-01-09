Russia is to mass produce drones of all types – Russia's Defence Minister

Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of Russia, has claimed that the Russian military-industrial complex will establish mass production of all types of drones, from ultra-small to heavy attack ones.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Shoigu’s statement at a thematic conference call with the top Russian military leadership

Quote: "We will increase supplies of the most demanded samples (of UAVs – ed.). Specifically, we will set up mass production of unmanned aerial vehicles, from ultra-small to heavy attack ones."

Advertisement:

Background:

In April 2023, Russian media reported Russia’s plans to launch mass production of Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy attack and reconnaissance UAVs. The production of this drone, the testing of which was announced by Russia four years ago, will reportedly be launched in two years in the Russian city of Novosibirsk.

In July 2023, Russian company Roboavia announced the construction of a second drone-producing plant, which will be built in Rostov Oblast in Russia while the first one is operating in Simferopol, occupied Crimea.

In August 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the state corporation Rostech to increase production of Kub and Lantset drones.

In November 2023, the Reuters agency reported, with reference to the Institute for Science and International Security, that satellite images showed the progress of construction of a plant for mass manufacture of Iranian kamikaze drones in Russia. It is expected that Moscow will use them to attack Ukrainian power facilities.

