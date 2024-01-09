All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is to mass produce drones of all types – Russia's Defence Minister

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 January 2024, 12:27
Russia is to mass produce drones of all types – Russia's Defence Minister
Sergei Shoigu. Photo: Getty Images

Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of Russia, has claimed that the Russian military-industrial complex will establish mass production of all types of drones, from ultra-small to heavy attack ones.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to Shoigu’s statement at a thematic conference call with the top Russian military leadership

Quote: "We will increase supplies of the most demanded samples (of UAVs – ed.). Specifically, we will set up mass production of unmanned aerial vehicles, from ultra-small to heavy attack ones."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In April 2023, Russian media reported Russia’s plans to launch mass production of Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy attack and reconnaissance UAVs. The production of this drone, the testing of which was announced by Russia four years ago, will reportedly be launched in two years in the Russian city of Novosibirsk.  
  • In July 2023, Russian company Roboavia announced the construction of a second drone-producing plant, which will be built in Rostov Oblast in Russia while the first one is operating in Simferopol, occupied Crimea.
  • In August 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the state corporation Rostech to increase production of Kub and Lantset drones.
  • In November 2023, the Reuters agency reported, with reference to the Institute for Science and International Security, that satellite images showed the progress of construction of a plant for mass manufacture of Iranian kamikaze drones in Russia. It is expected that Moscow will use them to attack Ukrainian power facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
Russia
Russians find projectile wreckage in Volgograd Oblast
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 820 Russians and destroy 5 tanks in a day
Russian government detains and holds Ukrainian civilians without charges, investigations, trials, or access to lawyers – BBC investigation
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: