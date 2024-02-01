Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded

Okhtyrka City Council building destroyed by the Russians in March 2022. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians carried out 43 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast during the past day, and ten hromadas came under fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: A total of 216 strikes were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhine, Esman, Znob-Novhorod, Seredyna Buda and Svesa hromadas suffered from Russian attacks.

The Russians hit Khotin hromada with mortars (10 strikes) and artillery (18 strikes).

In Velyka Pysarivka hromada, an explosive device (a VOG grenade) dropped from an UAV (4 strikes), mortar attacks (9 strikes), strikes made with grenade launchers (4 strikes) and attacks from 4 drones (FPV drones) were recorded.

Artillery shelling (16 explosions), attacks from UAVs (FPV-drones, 2 explosions) and mortar attacks (10 strikes) were recorded in Krasnopillia hromada.

In Znob-Novhorod hromada, the Russians carried out attacks firing NAR unguided rockets from a helicopter (10 strikes), as well as artillery shelling (6 strikes).

The Russians targeted Yunakivka hromada from artillery (self-propelled guns, 15 strikes) and mortars (7 strikes). There were also UAV attacks (FPV drones, 2 strikes).

UAV attacks with the use of FPV drones was carried out in Myropillia hromada (2 strikes).

Mortar attacks (20 strikes) were recorded in Seredyna Buda hromada, as well as artillery shelling (13 strikes), attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (10 strikes) and the firing of NAR unguided rockets from a helicopter (5 strikes).

There was also artillery shelling (8 strikes) and a mortar attack (1 strikes) recorded in Svesa hromada.

The Russians targeted Esman hromada with artillery (22 strikes).

They also dropped 15 mortar bombs on the territory of Shalyhyne hromada, and carried out attacks with artillery (12 strikes).

